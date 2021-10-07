Mary Lou VanAntwerp, 88, of Howe, Indiana, died on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at Parkview Noble Hospital, Kendallville, Indiana.
She was born in Shipshewana, Indiana, on July 17, 1933, to Russel Harvey and Marjory Rosina (Spreuer) Prough.
Mary Lou was a homemaker and a babysitter. She babysat children in her home for more than 40 years.
She lived her lifetime in LaGrange County and was a lifetime member of the Shipshewana United Methodist Church.
On July 16, 1960, she married Jack E. VanAntwerp at Shipshewana United Methodist Church. Jack survives her in Howe.
Also surviving are her two sons, James VanAntwerp, of Howe and Craig (Mary K.) VanAntwerp, of Indianapolis; a daughter, Linda (Tim) Booher, of Indianapolis; and foster sons, Mark and Patrick Gray; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; three sisters, Ella A. Yoder, of Shipshewana, Frances Prough, of LaGrange and Martha Ann (Les) Pence, of Sheridan, Indiana.
Her parents; five brothers; and one sister precede Mary Lou in death.
Private graveside services will take place at Riverside Cemetery, Howe, Indiana.
Memorials may be contributed in Mary Lou’s memory to Shipshewana United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange, Indiana.
