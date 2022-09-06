AUBURN — Gary L. “Gus” Amerman, 74, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
He was born on Feb. 28, 1948, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Gerald and Bonnie (Criswell) Amerman. Gus was a 1967 graduate of East Noble High School.
Gus married Sue E. DeLucenay on May 3, 1980, in Auburn, and she survives in Auburn.
He worked at Kraft Foods in Kendallville as a dryer operator for 41 years, retiring in 2010.
Gus was a lifetime member of the Loyal Order of Moose in Auburn.
Gus was an avid golfer in his younger years. He enjoyed woodworking, traveling, cruising and was an avid collector of many things. He also loved watching his grandsons play baseball.
Also surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, David and Erica Amerman, of Huntington; three grandchildren, Justin (Aniah) Stucker, of Huntington; Landin Amerman, of Huntington and Dawson Amerman, of Huntington; three great-grandchildren, Clayton, Camden and Kylo; sister, Sandra Branham, of Kendallville; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will take place at 3 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with Vance Hamlin officiating.
Visitation will be from noon to 3 p.m., prior to the service at the funeral home.
A private service will take place at Auburn Catholic Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to Boy Scout Troop 169, 215 E. 11th St., Auburn, IN 46706 or First Hand Foundation, 2800 Rock Creek Parkway, Kansas City, MO 64117.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
