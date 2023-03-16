ANGOLA — Robert George “Bob” Kachur, 72, died peacefully at his home in Angola, Indiana, on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
Bob was born in Gary, Indiana, to George and Mary (Buchko) Kachur on Feb. 6, 1951. He graduated from Andrean High School in Merrillville, Indiana, in 1969.
After high school, Bob worked for Inland Steel in East Chicago, Indiana, becoming a Journeyman Electrician. But his passion for music led him to study music at Brigham Young University in Utah. He then landed a job as a recording/sound engineer at Brunswick records in Chicago, Illinois, before opening his own satellite store in Highland, Indiana. Bob later went to work for Eaton Corporation in Marshall, Michigan; Dimmer Corporation in Lansing, Michigan; Kellogg Company in Battle Creek, Michigan, and retired from General Motors in Flint, Michigan.
He was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Angola, Indiana.
Bob was loved by all and will be deeply missed by all his friends and family.
Surviving are his wife of 36 years, Debbie Kachur, of Angola, Indiana; and children, Kristin (Scott) Fisher, of Schererville, Indiana, Ted (Lindsey) Kachur, of Michigan City, Indiana, Kim Kachur, of Clinton, Michigan, Kelly (Jeremy) Binning, of Charlotte, Michigan, and Donald “Marty” Kachur, of Angola, Indiana. Also surviving are his eight beautiful grandchildren whom he adored, Sydney Binning, Michelle Arntz, Nate Arntz, Logan Binning, Collin Fisher, Grace Fisher, Lincoln Kachur and Mia Grober with one granddaughter on the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Mary Kachur; in-laws, Mar and Maxine Smith; brothers-in-law, Arnie Smith and Joe Dickerson; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral Mass will be at noon on Monday, March 20, 2023, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Angola, Indianan with Father Osman Ramos officiating.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon on Monday, March 20, 2023, at the church prior to the service.
Burial will be at Lakeside Cemetery, Steuben County, Indiana.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
