AUBURN — Robert “Dunn” Klopfenstein, 75, died Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at his home in Auburn.
He was born in Wapakoneta, Ohio on October 8, 1945 to Homer E and Mable (Runkle) Klopfenstein.
Robert grew up on the family’s farm and was active in 4-H showing cattle. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, a former volunteer fireman and a life-long Ohio State fan which was something he made sure everyone knew about him.
He earned a Bachelor’s Degree and an Associate’s Degree in Business from IPFW. He worked in the accounting department at Magnavox, was a truck driver for Nestle, US Foods, and Schneider International before retiring.
He is survived by a daughter and son, Courtney Klopfenstein of Fort Wayne and Alex Klopfenstein of Auburn; a granddaughter Macie Hall of Auburn; a brother and sister in law, James “Jim” Klopfenstein of Jackson Center, Ohio and close friend and sister in law, Phyllis Klopfenstein of Wapakoneta, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Garry Klopfenstein and a sister, Helen Topp.
Per his wishes, no services are planned at this time.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Auburn is assisting the family with arrangements.
To leave the family condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
