ANGOLA — Harold “Skip” Baker, 89, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at his residence.
He was born on May 29, 1933, in Portland, Oregon, to Harold Lee and Igerna Louise (Mullen) Baker. They preceded him in death.
Skip proudly served in the U.S. Navy. He subsequently worked for IDS/American Express for 40 years, before retiring in 1996.
He was a car enthusiast, who enjoyed drag racing and building/rebuilding carburetors for his fellow racers. A gear head at heart, if it had wheels, Skip was drawn to it.
A long-time resident of Angola and member of First Congregational United Church of Christ, Skip embraced the community in which he and Norma raised their family. An adoring grandfather, he loved entertaining his grandchildren with his animated stories and skits.
Skip is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Norma Baker, of Angola; sister, Roberta (Randy), of Vermillion, South Dakota; brother, Robert (Lynn), of Norfolk, Nebraska; children, Julie (JD), of Clear Lake, Indiana, Jay (Deb), of Silver Lake, Wisconsin, Joel, of Tooele, Utah, and Jana (Jake), of Hendersonville, Tennessee; and nine grandchildren.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Jordan Martinez, in 2019.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Congregational United Church of Christ or Steuben County Cancer Association.
Arrangements entrusted by H.E. Johnson and Sons Funeral Home, Angola.
