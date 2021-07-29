LAOTTO — Carra R. Bushong, 71, of LaOtto, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 26, 2021, at her home.
She was born on April 18, 1950, the first of three daughters, to Evelyn (VanFleet) and Robert Booth, in Albion, Michigan.
She spent her childhood in Homer, Michigan.
Carra was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Homer.
She graduated from Homer High School in 1968.
In August 1968, Carra met the love of her life, Conrad Bushong, at the Homer A&W Root Beer Stand, where she worked. She attended Central Michigan University for two years. On June 27, 1970, Conrad and Carra were married.
They then moved to Kalamazoo, Michigan, where they both graduated from Western Michigan University. They built a home near Homer on 80 acres and had three children. In 1978, the family moved to Indiana, and built another house where they still live today.
She became involved in a variety of activities, ranging from substitute teaching to participating in Noble County Extension homemakers programs.
Carra was a gifted quilter and made many lifelong friends in her sewing clubs: Sew & Sews, Ewe-Zn-Wool and Nickle & Dime. She was a charter member of the Indiana State Quilt Guild.
Carra is survived by her husband, Conrad; two daughters, Heidi (Brian) Moreno and Christy Fear; son, Kelly (Sarah) Bushong; grandchildren, Larissa and David Moreno, Sabrina, Madelyn and Claire Fear, Jack and Neil Bushong; and two sisters, Bonnie (Jerry) Drake and Jana (Al) Ballinger.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and son-in-law, Daniel Fear.
Calling will take place on Saturday, July 31, 2021, from 9 a.m., until service time at
11 a.m., at Sugar Grove Church of God, 5019 E. C.R. 500S.-57, Churubusco, IN 46723.
Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery in Homer, Michigan, at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Sugar Grove Church of God.
Sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
