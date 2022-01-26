ANGOLA — Adam R. Fifield, 34, of Angola, Indiana, died on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Pleasant Lake, Indiana, from injuries sustained in a snowmobile accident.
He was born on Dec. 5, 1987, in Flint, Michigan, to William H. and Ginger A. (Bowen) Fifield. They both preceded him in death.
Adam married Rachel R. Wilhelm on Oct. 17, 2020, in Ashley, Indiana, and she survives in Angola.
He was a stay-at-home father and mechanic by trade.
Adam was a motorhead. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle or anything fast, and loved to wheel and deal.
Adam was an amazing husband and devoted father.
Also surviving are four children, Maja Fifield, Madison Fifield, Serenity Fifield and Adam Fifield, all of Angola; three stepchildren, Anthony Lake, of Ashley, Alexia Wilhelm, of Angola and LeeAnn Lake, of Angola; sister and brother-in-law, Brandy and Robert Vetter, of Auburn; brother, Robert Fifield, of Garrett; six nieces; one nephew; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Tom and Debra Wilhelm, of Ashley.
Services will be at 4 p.m., on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with Pastor Logan Hayes officiating.
Visitation also will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 2-4 p.m., on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to Feller and Clark Funeral Home to help with expenses.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
