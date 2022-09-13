ROME CITY — Treva Joanne Miller, age 93, of Rome City, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Orchard Pointe in Kendallville, Indiana.
Mrs. Miller was born in LaGrange, Indiana, on Feb. 22, 1929, to Ray Owen Miller and Alice (Stout) Miller. They preceded her in death.
She married Glenn Miller Jr., on Dec. 7, 1947, in Helmer, Indiana, and Glenn preceded her in death on Oct. 24, 2006.
Treva graduated from high school and Warner Beauty College in 1948.
She was a beautician and homemaker, and she also was employed with Monsanto in Ligonier for 26 years, before retiring in 1989.
Treva was a member of Wolcottville United Methodist Church, Rome City American Legion Post 381 Auxiliary, Kendallville VFW Post 2749, and Pythian Sisters of LaGrange.
Survivors include her daughters, Susan Miller and Lori Heckber, of Rome City, Sally and Jim Baugues, of Lafayette, Indiana, and Sharrita and Mitch Carpenter, of Westler Lake, near Wolcottville; four grandchildren, Chase and Sara Paduano of Rome City, Nathan Baugues, of Bradenton, Florida, Ashley and Aaron Hahn, of Carmel, and Chanden Lawson, of Rome City; six great grandchildren, Jerred Paduano, Jaxon Hahn, Emmett Hahn, Logan Swygart, Lance Speck and Lukas Armstrong; sister-in-law, Joan Miller, of Helmer; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Don and Wava Albright, of Orland.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Glenn; grandson, Chance Speck; and brother, Paul Miller.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, from 5-8 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Hite Funeral Home.
Burial will take place at Woodruff Cemetery in LaGrange County.
Casket bearers will be Chase Paduano, Jim Baugues, Nathan Baugues, Aaron Hahn, Chanden Lawson, Mitch Carpenter and Butch Miller.
Memorial donations may be the Noble County Humane Shelter.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
