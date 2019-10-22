Daniel M. Bontrager, 96, of LaGrange, Indiana, died at 12:45 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Life Care Center, LaGrange.
Arrangement entrusted to Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury.
Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. High 49F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: October 22, 2019 @ 2:37 am
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.