Brian Garnet Clever died on Monday, March 2, 2020, at age 63.
Arrangements entrusted to Weicht Funeral Home, Angola
Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to occasional showers during the afternoon. High 51F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: March 5, 2020 @ 3:23 am
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.