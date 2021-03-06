ROME CITY — Wanda L. “Cissy” Pierson, 83, of Rome City, Indiana, died on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Orchard Pointe Health Campus in Kendallville.
She was born on May 4, 1937, in Mousie, Kentucky, to Lawrence and Edna (Sparkman) Wallen.
On Feb. 4, 1952, in LaGrange, Indiana, she married James W. Pierson Sr. He preceded her in death on May 28, 2008.
Mrs. Pierson retired from Flint & Walling Manufacturing in Kendallville after 28 years.
Wanda was an avid reader and enjoyed being outdoors working in her yard and flowers.
Surviving are a granddaughter, Melissa (Brady) Duff, of Kingsport, Tennessee; a great-grandson, Benjamin (Dedra) Duff; two brothers, Ronnie (Shirley) Wallen, of Kendallville and Don McDaniel, of Lincolnton, North Carolina; and a special friend, Mary Mullins, of Rome City.
She was also preceded in death by a stepson, James Pierson Jr.; a stepdaughter, Sandra Pierson; two sisters, Lora Kurtz and Connie Warnock; and a brother, Richard Wallen.
Visitation is on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville.
Funeral services will be on Monday at 1 p.m., at the funeral home with Pastor Charlie Mosley, of Harbor of Love Baptist Church in Kendallville, officiating.
Burial will follow at Orange Cemetery near Rome City.
Per the governor, face masks are required.
Wanda’s funeral service on Monday will also live stream on the Young Family Funeral Home Facebook page at 1 p.m., for those unable to attend in person.
Preferred memorials may be directed to the Humane Society of Noble County, 1305 Sherman St., Kendallville.
View a video tribute after Monday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
