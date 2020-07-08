KENDALLVILLE — William B. Middleton, 57, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
William was born on Dec. 8, 1962, in Fort Wayne.
He is survived by a son, William (Karasha), of Butler; a daughter, Michelle, of Seattle, Washington; mother, Patricia Middleton of Auburn;a grandson, William W. Middleton; significant other, Jerri Tackett, of Kendallville; a brother, Kenneth Middleton, of Auburn; and a sister, Chris Stevens, of Huntington, West Virginia.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Middleton.
William had a deep love of Mopar autos.
There are no services.
Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.
