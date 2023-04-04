ALBION — Betty Lou Edwards, 85, of rural Albion, Indiana, died in the company of family at 2:10 p.m., on Friday, March 31, 2023, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville.
Born on March 24, 1938, in Columbia City, Indiana, she was a daughter of the late Harold and Dorothy (Cline) Pequignot.
Her formative years were spent in Jefferson Township, where she graduated from Jefferson Center High School in 1956.
On Nov. 14, 1959, she married Larry B. Edwards, beginning their lifelong journey together, having three sons. They have always made their home in rural Albion. Larry died on Aug.21, 2018. Betty has lived at Sacred Heart Village in Avilla, Indiana, for the past four years.
In 1960, Betty worked for St. Joseph Hospital, Fort Wayne, as a ward clerk. After raising her sons, she returned to the workforce, taking a job as an optometric assistant with Roush & Roush Optometry in Albion. She retired in 2000, with 20 years of service.
Enjoying the outdoors, she enjoyed growing flowers around her home and watching the birds. With an artistic flair, she liked to decorate her home. Interested in antiques, she collected plates and other small items. In her spare time, she would knit and crochet.
She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Albion and the Happy Homemakers of Noble County.
Surviving are her three sons, Chris (Pam) Edwards, of Albion, Brent (Susan) Edwards, of Wesley Chapel, Florida, and Tracy Edwards, of Columbia City; grandchildren, Adam, Andrew, Ian (Tori), and Erica Edwards; and siblings, Donald (Sharon) Pequignot, of Columbia City, Helen (Jay) Hallead, of Columbia City, Steve (Erma) Pequignot, of Roanoke, Joseph (Cyndee) Pequignot, of Fort Wayne, Mary (Hal) Wright, of Pierceton and Kevin (Pam) Pequignot, of Collins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 2290 N. S.R. 9, Albion.
Burial is at Wolf Lake Cemetery.
Visitation with a rosary was held on Monday, April 3, 2023, at Smith and Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Preferred memorials are to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
