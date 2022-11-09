AUBURN — Kathleen “Kathy” Davidson, 72, died on Monday morning, Nov. 7, 2022, at her home in Auburn, Indiana, surrounded with love by her family.
She was born in Dayton, Ohio, on May 15, 1950, to Charles and Rennie (Edgers) Marsh.
Kathy worked for 20 years at Walmart in Auburn, before retiring in 2016.
She was a member of Souls Harbor Assembly of God Church in Auburn, where she was very active. She faithfully served in the church nursery and was head of the BGMC, Boys and Girls Missionary Council, for 18 years. She also volunteered for the DeKalb County Council on Pregnancy and was a strong advocate for right to life.
Kathy married Thomas M “Mike” Davidson on Aug. 16, 1968, in Dayton, Ohio, and he survives. They celebrated 54 years of marriage this past August.
She is also survived by her son, Thomas Davidson Jr., and his wife, Nicole, of Fort Wayne; her daughter, Tammy McDonald and her husband, Brent, of Waterloo; two grandsons, Nicholas McDonald and Mitchell McDonald; a sister, Esther Bingham and her husband, Clifford, of Fort Wayne; a brother, Jerry Marsh, of Vandalia, Ohio; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Roy Lewis, of Tipp City, Ohio, Linda and Denny Florence, of Dayton, Ohio; and 20 nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Charles Marsh; and sister, Edna Lewis.
Services will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at her church, Souls Harbor Assembly of God, 3810 C.R. 40A, Auburn, IN 46706, with burial to follow at Cedar Creek Cemetery, Auburn.
Calling is from 6-8 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, and one hour prior to the service on Saturday from 1-2 p.m., all at the church.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Preferred memorials are to BGMC, Boys and Girls Missionary Council through the church.
To send the family condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
