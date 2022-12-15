BUTLER — Nancy Carol Meyette, age 84, of Butler, Indiana, formerly of Monroe, Michigan, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022.
Born on Jan. 30, 1938, in Monroe, Michigan, Nancy was the daughter of Merlin and Flossie (Ellison) Butler.
A graduate of Monroe High School, she married the love of her life, Kenneth Meyette, on Aug. 24, 1963. Sadly he preceded her in death on March 30, 2013.
A dedicated homemaker, Nancy also had worked as a Nurse’s Aide.
She was long known for having a soft spot in her heart for animals, especially dogs, and had rescued many throughout her life.
Nancy leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Victoria Lynn (Dennis) Frost-Elftmann; two grandchildren, Terra (Stephen) Richards and Lisa (Patrick) Karamol; as well as four great-grandchildren, Blake Richards, Taylor Richards, Layndon Karamol and Laney Karamol.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Steven Meyette and Mark Meyette.
A celebration of Nancy’s life has been planned under the care of the Martenson Family of Funeral Homes-Allore Chapel; 203 E. Elm Ave., Monroe, Michigan.
Friends may call on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, from noon until the funeral service at 3 p.m.
Burial will follow next to her husband at Roselawn Memorial Park.
For more information, to send a floral arrangement or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.allore.com.
