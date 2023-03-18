KENDALLVILLE — David Stanley Halderman, age 74, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on March 15, 2023, at his home in Kendallville.
Dave was born in Coldwater, Michigan, on June 23, 1948, to Harold Eugene Halderman and Irene Frances (Dimitri) Halderman. They preceded him in death.
He graduated from Angola High School in 1966, and entered the United States Navy where he honorably served his country from 1967-1969, during the Vietnam War.
He worked at Kraft Foods in Kendallville for more than 30 years.
He married Madonna Ruth Valenti on Jan. 1, 1999, in Kendallville.
He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, weightlifting, swimming and fishing. Dave was a member of the Cole YMCA, American Legion Post 86, American Legion Riders, and St. John Lutheran Church.
Survivors include his wife, Madonna Halderman, of Kendallville; sons, John and Diana Halderman, of Wawaka and Eric and Tara Halderman, of Decatur, Alabama; seven grandchildren; ; four great-grandchildren; stepdaughters, Mindy and Eric Cope, of Kendallville and Melissa “Missy” and Joe Sroda, of Evans, Georgia; five step-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren; and sister, Susan Dolan, of Kansas City, Missouri.
He was preceded in death by a son, Joshua Halderman.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 20, 2023 at 1 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville, with visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., prior to the service.
Pastor Curtis May will officiate the funeral service.
Burial with military honors will take place at Lake View Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to American Legion Post 86, Kendallville.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
