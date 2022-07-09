FORT WAYNE — Robert M. Kahn, 79, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.
A Celebration of Robert's Life will be held from 4-7 p.m., on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne.
Inurnment will be at Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne.
Memorial donations may be given to the American Diabetes Foundation.
Full obituary, fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the Kahn family at www.mccombandsons.com.
