HILLSDALE, Mich. — Mary Judith “Judi” Gaff, age 81, of Hillsdale, Michigan, peacefully went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility.
She was born to Clovis and Ada May (Cheesebrough) Beaty on Sept. 7, 1939, in South Lyons, Michigan.
She married John Gaff in October 2001, and he survives.
Judi attended Brown Road Country School, and later graduated from Jonesville High School in 1957, where she was a majorette for four years. She finished top of her class from Riggs School of Cosmetology. This knowledge gave her the opportunity to own and operate her own salon for many years. Most recently she was a devoted employee of the Hillsdale Market House.
Judi had a lifelong passion for horses that started with Cheeko and lasted through Stormy, her horse of 19 years. Judi was famous for her oatmeal cookies and amazing meatloaf. She never left you without saying “I love you” and giving a hug. Judi’s love for her family was engrained in everything she has done.
Judi leaves behind the love her of life, her doting husband of 21 years, John A. Gaff; three daughters, Tami Ford, of North Adams, Dena (Dave) Patterson, of Jackson and Teri (Kevin) Sparks, of Jonesville; five grandchildren, Andy (Maggie) Wade, Dane Patterson, Jarrett Patterson, Lucas (Christal) Sparks and Noah Sparks; four great-grandchildren Ryan Wade, Tanner, Maverick and Everlee Sparks; four stepchildren, Kelly Powell, of Hillsdale, Shelly Orten, of Knoxville, Craig (Sherry) Gaff ,of Coldwater and Jennifer (Rick) Neir, of Warsaw, Indiana; and six step-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Fred Beaty.
Funeral services for Mary Judith “Judi” Gaff will be held on Friday, May 14, 2021, at 11 a.m., at VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale, with Pastors Bob and Shoshana Finegan officiating.
Interment will follow at Sunset View Cemetery in Jonesville.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 13, 2021, from 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home.
Face masks and social distancing are required.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility or the Perennial Park Legacy Club.
Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to leave online memories and condolences with the family.
