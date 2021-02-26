AUBURN — Gail E. Hay, age 83, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at Ashton Creek Health and Rehabilitation in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Mrs. Hay was born on Nov. 13, 1937, in Auburn to Raymond and Florence (Clark) Bellamy.
She was a 1955 graduate of Butler High School.
She married Thurlow D. Hay on Nov. 22, 1956 in Butler. He resides in Fort Wayne.
Mrs. Hay was a member of the Home Demonstration Club and she served as a teachers’ aid for learning disabled children. She also served as a Girl Scout leader. Gail enjoyed being involved in her daughters’ school activities. She taught Sunday school class, worked with various charities, was involved in local politics and she loved to travel.
Gail was an amazing wife and mom, who was always ready with a hug, a funny comment or whatever support she could offer. She lived her life with honor and dignity and was faithful in her walk with the Lord. Her family meant the world to her. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her husband, Thurlow Hay, of Fort Wayne; daughters and sons-in-law, Dawn and Mark Blankenship, of Fort Wayne, Mindy and Dave Hartsough, of Fort Wayne and Jill and Jonathan Jeran, of Huntertown; sisters-in-law, Yvonne (Jo) Bellamy Crooks, of Chicago and Maureen Bellamy, of Elkhart; seven grandchildren, Scott and Holly Blomeke, of Auburn, Jami and Mark VandeVelde, of Auburn, Ryan Hartsough, of Fort Wayne, Justin Hartsough, of Fort Wayne, Jordan and Alexa Jeran, of Indianapolis, Jacob and Ally Jeran, of Colorado Springs and Janae Jeran, of Marion; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Harold (Buck) Bellamy; brothers and sisters-in-law, William (Bill) and Nondas (Nonnie) Bellamy, Dorsey and Marian Bellamy and Duard and Grace Bellamy; and brother, Gene Bellamy.
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 1, 2021, from 1-4 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.
Funeral services will follow the visitation at 4 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn with Jonathan Jeran officiating.
Burial will take place at Butler Cemetery in Butler.
Pallbearers will be Scott Blomeke, Mark VandeVelde, Ryan Hartsough, Justin Hartsough, Jordan Jeran and Jacob Jeran.
Memorial donations may be directed to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.
Per Gov. Holcomb’s mandate, face coverings and social distancing will be required. There will only be 100 people allowed inside the funeral home for visitation at one time, so visitors may need to be prepared to wait outside.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo.
