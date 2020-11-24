Roger J. Wertenberger, 88, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020.
Arrangements are pending at Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
Snow during the morning will taper to showers of rain and wet snow during the afternoon. High around 40F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%. About one inch of snow expected..
Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: November 24, 2020 @ 2:02 am
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.