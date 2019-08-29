FREMONT — Evangeline B. “Eva” Claphan Yentes, 97, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Northern Lakes Nursing & Rehabilitation Center of Angola.
Eva was born Sept. 4, 1921, on the family farm in Steuben County to Florence, nee Fellows, and Robert Bradfield.
She was educated at Pleasant Point School and Fremont High School, graduating in 1939.
She married Lyle Claphan in 1944, and they raised four children in Fort Wayne and Noble County.
She married Paul Yentes in 2010, enjoying mutual love and comfort for more than three years.
Eva worked as a nurse’s aide and licensed practical nurse at Lutheran, Parkview and the V.A. Hospitals, all of Fort Wayne and in private duty. She also provided child care when her children were young and after retiring from nursing.
Her Christian faith was the most important part of her life. Her spiritual journey included memberships in Trinity Methodist Church, Fort Wayne, Merriam Christian Chapel, and Orland Congregational Church. She loved the fellowship of women’s circles and guilds, and Sunday school classes, as well as caring for little ones in the nursery during services. She found Bible study fellowship especially inspiring.
Eva’s other interests and activities included ACRES Land Trust, Sierra Club, DAR, Well Child Clinic, Red Cross blood drives, world travel, nature walks, canoeing, serving walking tacos at the 4-H fair and Red Hatting.
Eva is survived by children, Michael and Sue Claphan, Angola, Linda and John Mowry, Fremont, Deanna Jane Cooper, LaGrange, John and Jacque Claphan, Albion; grandchildren, David Cooper, Lenny (Jenny) Cooper, Sarah Cooper, Rachel Cooper, Daniel (Sara) Claphan, Andy (Jen) Claphan, Daniel (Kristalle) Dellinger, David (JoAnn) Dellinger, and Adam Dellinger; six nieces and nephews; and 17 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by infant children, Danny and Elizabeth; husbands, Lyle Claphan and Paul Yentes; sister, Edith May Bradfield Wilson Bruce; grandsons, Trevor Cooper and Juliano Cooper; sister-in-law, Donna Salmon; and son-in-law, L. Wayne Cooper.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Orland Congregational Church with the Rev. Mark Emelander officiating.
Burial will be at a later date at Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Weicht Funeral Home of Angola.
Memorials may be made in Eva’s memory to ACRES Land Trust.
Condolences may be expressed online through our website at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.