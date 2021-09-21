Larry G. Van Wagner, 70, of Orland, Indiana, died on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Arrangement are with Frurip-May Funeral Home in LaGrange.
Updated: September 21, 2021
