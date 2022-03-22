ANGOLA — Charity N. Thompson, 49, of Angola, Indiana, formerly of Downers Grove, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Northern Lakes Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Angola, Indiana.
She was born on Feb. 9, 1973, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Steve W. Thompson and Teresia (Sixbey) Slotkus.
Charity graduated from Downers Grove North High School in Downers Grove, Illinois, and received an Associate Degree from the College of DuPage, Glen Ellyn, Illinois.
She had worked in Downers Grove, Illinois, as a Legal Assistant.
Charity loved spending time with her family.
Surviving are her parents, Steve W. Thompson, of Angola, Indiana, and Teresia (Ronald) Slotkus, of Cape Coral, Florida; daughters, Nicole L. Cakora, of Cape Coral, Florida, Mckenzie R. Thompson, of Cape Coral, Florida, and Sierra Ryk, of Woodridge, Illinois; brothers, Jason Thompson, of Angola, Indiana, and Adam Slotkus, of Racine, Wisconsin; and sisters, Stephanie Kelley, of New Jersey, Renee Charles, of Kendallville, Indiana, Maria Curtis, of Orland, Indiana, Rose Slotkus, of Romeoville, Illinois, and Kim Rusk, of LaGrange Highlands, Illinois. Also surviving is her beloved grandson, Seth Graves.
Private services will be held.
Memorials may be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box 91891, Washington, D.C. 20090 www.nationalmssociety.org
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
