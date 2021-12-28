AUBURN — Martha J. Lenhart, 75, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
She was born on Aug. 26, 1946, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, to Donald LeRoy and Harriett Grace (Snyder) Johnson.
Martha was a 1964 graduate of Shenango High School in New Castle, Pennsylvania.
She was a secretary for a Law Firm in New Castle, Pennsylvania, secretary for military intelligence in Japan and a secretary for a Steel Manufacturing Plant in Youngstown, Ohio.
When her son was born she decided to devote her time to family and her home. Martha was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with family, her grandchildren, cooking and shopping.
Martha married Robert Lenhart on Nov. 19, 1965, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, and he survives in Auburn.
Also surviving are two children and their spouses, Rob and Kim Lenhart, of Fort Wayne and Kari and Bob Hedden, of Forney, Texas; three grandchildren, Kayla Hedden, Owen Lenhart and Evan Lenhart; three sisters, two brothers and their spouses, Barbara Kocker, of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, Carol and Ross Feil, of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, Harold “Butch” and Bea Johnson, of New Castle, Pennsylvania, Kathy and Marty Safran, of Stoneboro, Pennsylvania, and Ross and Lynne Johnson, of Grove City, Pennsylvania.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Donald Johnson; sister, Linda Johnson; and a brother-in-law, John Kocker.
Private family services will be held at 2 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana, with burial to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn.
The family will gather at the funeral home from 1-2 p.m., prior to the service.
Memorials may be given in memory of Martha to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana, 6316 Mutual Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 or Down Syndrome Association of Northeast Indiana, DSANI, 3320 N. Clinton, Fort Wayne, IN 46805.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
