ST. JOE — Doris May (Johnson) Schoof, 67, died on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at her daughter’s home in North Manchester, Indiana.
She was born in Auburn, Indiana, on April 2, 1955, to Robert L. and Juanita E. (Mitchener) Johnson-Ringler. They preceded her in death.
Surviving are her daughters, Amy (Chris) Haupert, of North Manchester, Indiana, and April Rock, of Wolf Lake, Indiana; son, Bryan Schoof, of Kendallville, Indiana; daughter-in-law, Amber Stine, of Monroeville, Indiana; many grandchildren; and brothers, Nolan (Shirley) Johnson, of Auburn, Indiana, and Bruce Johnson, of St. Joe, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by sisters, Ruth Ellen Johnson Searcy and Daisey Ann Johnson; and a brother, Randy Wayne Johnson.
Doris was a member of County Line Church of God.
She loved her chickens and cats and was a 4-H leader and council member for years.
She worked as a sales associate at Ace Hardware in Auburn, Indiana, for more than 20 years.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, May 9, 2022, at 6 p.m., with calling from 2-6 p.m., at County Line Church of God, 7716 N. County Line Road E., Auburn, Indiana, with Pastor Steve Schlatter officiating.
Memorials may be given in her name to County Line Church of God or the DeKalb County 4-H Council, 215 E. 9th St., Suite 300, Auburn, IN 46706.
