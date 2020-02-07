EDON, Ohio — Henry E. Buell, 83, of Edon, Ohio, passed away at 8:25 a.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, shortly after admittance to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Bryan, after a sudden illness.
Mr. Buell was a graduate of Edon High School, where he played baseball.
He was a veteran of the United States Army.
He was a lifelong farmer and devoted to his family.
He loved to play all kinds of card games with his kids and grandkids and enjoyed going to their sporting events. Henry loved all sports, especially baseball, and was a faithful fan of Edon sports. He always rooted for the winner, sometimes switching allegiance during the game when one team would begin to play better than the other. He enjoyed the Senior Center, especially on card playing days, and he attended Edon United Methodist Church.
Henry E. Buell was born on March 15, 1936, in the family home near Edon, the son of Elmer Henry and Dorothy May (Everitt) Buell.
He married Anna Mae (Fenner) Mabus Burdick on Aug. 17, 1999, in Metz, Indiana, and she preceded him in death on Jan. 27, 2020.
Survivors include one daughter, Peggy Buell, of Columbus, Ohio; one son, Rex (Bonnie) Buell, of Angola, Indiana; four stepdaughters, Tammy Combs, of Edon, Joan (Paul) DeSmith, of Grand Ledge, Michigan, Nanette (Geoff) Jones, of Kalkaska, Michigan, and Sheryl (Anton) Stark, of Battle Creek, Michigan; one stepson, Charles Burdick, of Battle Creek; 17 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Burton Buell, of Bryan, Ohio.
He was also preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, from 3-7 p.m. at Krill Funeral Home, 204 W. Indiana St., Edon.
Services will be held on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Krill Funeral Home, Edon, with the Rev. Doug Widdowson officiating.
Interment will follow at Edon Cemetery, with graveside military rites conducted by Edon American Legion Post #662 and the United States Army Honor Guard.
Memorials are requested to Wounded Warrior Project.
To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.
