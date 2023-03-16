AUBURN — Mary LaVon Skinker, 84, passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023, at Parkview Hospital — Randallia.
She was born on April 11, 1938, in Kendallville, Indiana, to William and Bertha Marti.
She married Thomas K. Skinker in San Diego, California, on June 4, 1988. He preceded her in death.
She spent 35 years in San Diego prior to returning to Indiana, in 2011. She loved playing cards — especially euchre and 313.
LaVon was a member of Avilla American Legion Post #240 Auxiliary and VFW #2749 Auxiliary.
LaVon is survived by her son, Kirk Miller and his wife, Maia, of Alameda, California; granddaughter, Olivia Braun; and sister, Ann Helmkamp, of Auburn. She is also survived by 22 nieces and nephews. She was a much-loved aunt and will be so missed.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Eleanor Teders Hardy, Margaret Ley and Joanne Cook; and brothers, Thomas Marti and Charles Marti.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, 530 N. Main St., Avilla.
A graveside service will take place at a later date at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Avilla.
Contributions in LaVon’s memory may be directed to Avilla American Legion Post #240 Auxiliary.
To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
