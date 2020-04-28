Henry Joe "Joe" Clark, 69, of Wolcottville, Indiana, died on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at his residence.
Arrangements are pending at Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel.
Scattered thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. High near 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low near 55F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: April 28, 2020 @ 12:10 am
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.