AUBURN — Patricia C. Correia, 86, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn.
Patricia was born on Sept. 26, 1934, in Evansville, Indiana, a daughter of the late Harold and Izetta (Hume) Wirth.
Patricia worked for Citizen’s National Bank for 44 years and was a sales representative at Legacy Hallmark for 10 years.
She was also a part of theater groups growing up.
She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Auburn.
She is survived by her nephews and nieces, Chris Cron, of Fort Wayne, Sean Cron, of Auburn, Jon Wirth, of Ohio, James Wirth, of Ohio, Mary Wirth, of California, Jane Wirth Toppings, of California, Tim Wirth, of California, Mike Wirth, of California, Tracy Tumminello, of California, and Michele Larkin, of California.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph T. Correia; her parents; two brothers, Richard J. and David M. Wirt; and a sister, Margaret M. Cron.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m., with visitation two hours prior, from 9-11 a.m., on Monday, July 26, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 500 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Father Tim Wrozek will be officiating.
Burial to take place at a later time at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery, Auburn, Indiana.
Preferred memorials are to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.
