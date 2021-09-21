ANGOLA — Roger A. Smith, 62, of Angola, Indiana, died on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in Angola, Indiana.
He was born on July 25, 1959, in Angola, Indiana, to Harold and Marilyn (Shoup) Smith.
He married Janet Brown on June 6, 1987.
Roger worked for Swift Trucking. He had been a truck driver for 22 years.
Surviving are his mother, Marilyn Smith Lawrence, of Angola, Indiana; daughter, Elizabeth (Scotty) Bender, of Angola, Indiana; stepson, Adam (Ashley) Brown, of Angola, Indiana; brother, Richard (Brenda) Smith, of Angola, Indiana; and three step-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Smith; and by his wife, Janet Smith.
There will be no services.
Interment will be at Flint Cemetery, Steuben County, Indiana.
Condolences may be expressed online through our website at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
