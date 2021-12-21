STROH — Bruce Allen Woodworth, 58, of Stroh, died Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
Bruce was born on Aug. 7, 1963, in LaGrange to Delbert Maxwell and Lucille Mae (Clark) Woodworth.
He married Cindy Wallace on Dec. 27, 1985, in Casa Grande, Arizona. Mrs. Woodworth survives in Stroh.
He lived for many years in the area. He was an industrial welder with Industrial Associates in Waukesha, Wisconsin.
Bruce loved to travel and took several vacations. He loved going to the Bahamas, having gone five times there. He had also been to Africa twice and to China two times.
He was a member of the National Rifle Association and an avid hunter, fisherman, and just anything outdoors. He enjoyed camping and spending time in the pool with his kids and grandchildren.
Bruce had served with United State Marine Corps.
Surviving along with his wife, Cindy, are his two children, Carole Anne (fiancé, Nathan Burris) Adcock of Fort Wayne, and Hunter James Woodworth of Stroh; his mother, Lucille Mae McNeely of Constantine, Michigan; three grandchildren, Amethyst, Jade and Ashton; a sister, Tammy (Larry) Bittner of Constantine, Michigan; brothers Richard (Denise) Woodworth of Brighton, Delbert Woodworth of Orland, and Greg (Jennifer) Woodworth of Coldwater, Michigan.
He was preceded in death by his father, Delbert Woodworth; and a brother, Deny Woodworth.
Visitation will take place on Monday, Dec. 27, from 1-7 p.m. at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange.
Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 28, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will follow at Brushy Chapel Cemetery in rural LaGrange. LaGrange American Legion Post 215 will conduct military rites.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
