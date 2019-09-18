KENDALLVILLE — Alta LaVerne Harman, 93, of Kendallville, Indiana, died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville.
Mrs. Harman was born in Churubusco, Indiana, on March 20, 1926, to Ralph and Alta Adelia (Scarlett) Culbertson. They preceded her in death.
She graduated from Coesse High School in 1943, and married Virgil Jacob Harman on June 22, 1947, in Columbia City. Virg preceded her in death on March 18, 1988.
Alta was a housewife and homemaker. She was a member of Delta Theta Tau and First Presbyterian Church in Kendallville.
She is survived by her sons, Lance and Mary Harman, of Kendallville, Steve and Marcy Harman, of Bradenton Beach, Florida, Jeff and Brenda Harman, of St. Peters, Missouri, and Scott and Natalie Harman, of Kendallville; 11 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; grandson, Austin Harman, in 2005; sisters, Edith Duffield, Eva Mae Pettigrew, and Lois Walter; and brothers, Donald Culbertson, Ralph Culbertson Jr., and Ronald Culbertson.
Visitation will be held Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Funeral services will also be held Friday at 1 p.m. at Hite Funeral Home.
Pastor Chris Mosley will officiate the service.
Burial will follow at Lake View Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the donor’s choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
