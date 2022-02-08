BUTLER — Earl L. Shultz, age 83, of Butler, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at his Butler home.
Mr. Shultz was born on Feb. 24, 1938, in Butler, to Ross and Thelma (Metcalf) Shultz.
He graduated from Butler High School in 1956. After high school he attended Aro Trade School in Ohio. He later attended IPFW in Fort Wayne.
He married Nancy Jo Shultz on March 6, 1960, at the Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church of Butler. She preceded him in death on April 27, 2014.
Mr. Shultz worked many years for Dana Corporation in Fort Wayne and Dana and then Eaton Corporation in Auburn, retiring in 1998. Prior to that he worked for Magnavox in Fort Wayne during the early 1970s.
He was very active in the Butler community over the years. He served on the Butler Volunteer Fire Department for a total of 18 years, until the early 1990s. He also served for a time as Commissioner of the Butler Youth Football League and he was appointed as the Butler City Judge in 1991, serving in that position for two years.
He was very much an outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing golf. He also enjoyed trap shooting and teaching his kids to trap shoot. He shot competitively in leagues in both Fort Wayne and St. Joe. Earl was also a talented woodworker and he enjoyed making wood carvings and knives.
Survivors include his daughter, Dawn Metcalf, of Bradenton, Florida; son and daughter-in-law, Dennis and Kimberly Shultz, of Deerfield, Illinois; five grandchildren, Matthew and Jen Stark, Kevin Stark, Aimee and Cary Clark, Dustin Shultz and Dane Shultz; and nine great-grandchildren, Keaton Stark, Corey Stark, Koen Stark, Ty Stark, Cayden Stark, Zayn Stark, Chloe Clark, Caitlyn Clark and Connor Clark.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Nancy Shultz; and one brother, Ron Shultz.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, from 4-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., in Waterloo. Additional visitation will be held on Friday morning from 10-11 a.m., prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo, with Pastor Ralph Diehl officiating.
Memorial donations may be directed to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.