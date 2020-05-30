Katheryn Fry May 30, 2020 57 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Katheryn J. Fry, age 63, of Butler, Indiana, died on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll What will you be doing with your $1,200 coronavirus stimulus check? You voted: urgent needs such as housing, food, health, repairs pay down debt home improvement save donate other Vote View Results Back Special Sections 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Fall Home Improvement 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNow entering Stage 3Steuben man sentenced for child porn, repeat sex offensesCOVID-19 case confirmed at third Noble County nursing homeAlleged gun incident leads to chargesDrug task force arrests Ligonier adult, juvenile for dealingPolice charge three after CVS theftLife-long educator retiresBalloons Aloft goes on as scheduledVisitors start returning to Shipshewana2020 Noble County Fair canceled Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Top Ads KD123826 KD120002 KD118905 Top Jobs KD124424 KD122934 KD123823 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Seniors presented with scholarships WR Hardy II feels 'really comfortable' with committing to Nebraska after long, quiet recruitment A different presidential candidate Library friends hosting annual meeting Collegiate notes Wayne Center Elementary third trimester honor roll The case of the Kendallville kangaroo June is Dairy Month
