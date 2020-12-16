ALBION — Paul Asbury, age 54, of Albion, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at his residence.
Mr. Asbury was born on Jan. 21, 1966, to Emit and Georgia E. (Beavers) Asbury.
He attended Central Noble High School.
Paul worked in tool and die for A-1 Production and Colwell General, both in Kendallville, Indiana.
He was an avid classic car and muscle car enthusiast. He loved the Plymouth Road Runners and Dodge Super Bees. Music was essential to Paul’s life. He was a rock ’n’ roll fan and played countless hours on his own drum set. Paul enjoyed tinkering with motors and helping take care of his neighbors' lawns. He was a simple man with a caring heart that loved his canine companion, LuLu.
Survivors include his sister, Marie and Giran Kunkel, of Sylvan Lake in Rome City, Indiana; brother, Charles “Joe” and Delfina Asbury, of Albion, Indiana; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, David Asbury.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, from 4-7 p.m., at New Life Apostolic Church, 609 Patty Lane, Kendallville, IN 46755.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at 11 a.m., at New Life Apostolic Church, 609 Patty Lane, Kendallville, IN 46755.
Burial will take place at Orange Cemetery in Rome City.
Officiating the funeral service will be Pastor Austin Gilliland.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Heart Association or to the Noble County Animal Shelter.
To sign the online guestbook or to share a memory of Paul, visit www.hessfuneralhome.com or find us on www.facebook.com.
Arrangements and care entrusted to Hess Funeral Home and Cremation Services in LaGrange, Indiana.
