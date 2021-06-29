AUBURN — Paul Allan Howard, age 78, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Paul was born on Jan. 28, 1943, in Pyramid, Floyd County, Kentucky, to Toney and Grace (Hicks) Howard.
He married Lana Ennis on Jan. 28, 1967, in Auburn, Indiana, and she survives in Auburn.
Paul worked at Northern Indiana Fuel and Light for 15 years and then 22 years at Auburn Foundry, retiring in 2000.
Paul is survived by his wife, Lana Howard, of Auburn, Indiana; daughter, Tracy (Howard) Fazel, of Tucson, Arizona; three sisters, Milgie Dennis, of Franklin, Indiana, Mavis Vanderpool, of Garrett, Indiana, and Glenna Rugman, of Auburn, Indiana; and sister in-law, Ovie Howard, of Hueysville, Kentucky.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Toney and Grace Howard; two sisters, Mary Ishan and Ethel Howard; six brothers, Manis Howard, Ell Howard, Edward Howard, Delmar Howard, Graydon Howard and Dayton Howard.
Private family services will take place at Christian Union Cemetery, Garrett, Indiana.
Memorials are to DeKalb County Humane Society, Auburn, Indiana, or to the donor’s choice.
Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, Indiana.
