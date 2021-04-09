ANGOLA — Edward F. Renzzulla Jr., 64, of Angola, Indiana, died on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at his home.
He was born on July 6, 1956, in Exeter, New Hampshire.
He married Darlene M. Jangel on May 23, 1992.
Edward had worked as a Manufacturing Engineer all along the East Coast and the Midwest, before retiring.
He was a member of Life Changing Church in Angola, Indiana.
Surviving are his wife, Darlene J. Renzzulla, of Angola; daughter, Tia (Cole Curtis) Renzzulla, of Hudson, Indiana; three grandchildren; his mother; his son; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Renzzulla Sr.; sister, Darleen McDermott; and brother, Anthony Renzzulla.
Services will be at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.