Martha Brown

Nov 17, 2020

Martha Brown, age 80, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Hickory Creek in Kendallville.

Arrangements are pending with Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
