ANGOLA — Charles "Charlie" Frederick Sallows, 92, passed away on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at Lakeland Rehab and Healthcare Center in Angola, Indiana.
He was born on March 14, 1930, in South Bend, Indiana, to John F. and Vera (O’Brien) Sallows. They preceded him in death.
Charlie and the former Martha Fraley, who preceded him in death, were married from 1956 to 1982, and had three children, Jill (Pablo) Herrera Sallows, of Santiago, Chile, Matthew (Sandy) Sallows, who preceded him in death, and Christian (Janine) Sallows, of Angola, Indiana.
On July 17, 1986, he married the former Thyra Witt, who preceded him in death on Nov. 2, 2018.
Charlie graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1948. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged on April 22, 1953, after reaching the rank of Corporal.
Charlie then went into law enforcement and was an Indiana State Trooper from July 1953, until his mandatory retirement in December 1984. His commitment to law enforcement continued; he served the United States Marshal for 15 years as a Northern District of Indiana Supervisory Court Security Officer, until retiring in June 1999. In addition, Charlie dedicated more than 30 years to the Indiana Manufactured Housing Association, by providing 24-hour security for their annual Midwest RV show.
Charlie loved spending time with family and friends and soaking up the sun. He stayed active by both playing and working on golf courses in Michigan, Indiana, Tennessee, and Florida. Charlie and Thyra spent many summers at Sandy Pines in Hopkins, Michigan, and winters in Tavares, Florida. They moved to Crossville, Tennessee, in 2005, and returned to South Bend in 2010. Charlie traveled several times to Chile to visit his daughter and completed his fifth trip there in January 2020, just shy of his 90th birthday.
Surviving are his children, Jill (Pablo) and Christian (Janine); and his four grandchildren, Benjamin and Isidora Herrera, Jada Hall and Addison Sallows; his sister, "Joanie", Sister Carmel Marie CSC; Thyra's son, Jack Overton, and his children, Shelby and Zackary (Emma) Overton; Thyra's daughter, Rhonda Shoemaker, and her children, Susie (Tom), Carrie and Michael Shoemaker; and the children of Thyra's late daughter, Michelle Overton, Michael (Emily) Dant and Kristina (Terrell) Creek.
Charlie is preceded in death by his son, Matthew; and his sisters, Carmelita Merrill and Mary Ann Turner.
Graveside service with full honors will take place at 11:00 am, Monday, August 22, 2022, at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park in Granger, IN.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pet Refuge Inc., 4626 S. Burnett Drive, South Bend, IN 46614, where Charlie and Thyra adopted their beloved PJ, a Maltese-mix who currently resides with Chris and Janine in Angola.
To leave the family an online condolence or to share a memory, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com or visit Hahn Funeral Home Facebook page.
