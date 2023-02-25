COLUMBIA CITY — William Earl Jones, 97, formerly of Columbia City, Indiana, died peacefully in his sleep at Heritage Pointe of Huntington at 5:25 a.m., on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, where he was a resident since 2018.
He was born in Knox, Indiana, on Jan. 4, 1926, the son of the late Ernest A. and Bessie Mae (Heilman) Jones. As a boy, the family moved to Whitley County, Indiana, where he attended Washington Center School, Larwill School, and graduated from Columbia City High School in 1944.
As the United States was in the midst of WWII, he was inducted into the U.S. Army Air Force on July 3, 1944.
Taking training as a photographic lab technician, he became an aerial photographer/gunner in the Pacific Theatre. He is best known for the low-altitude atomic bomb damage photographs of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Those photographs now reside in the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum, the National Museum of the Air Force; the National Military History Center, Auburn; Los Alamos History Museum; Oak Ridge (Tennessee) History Museum; and the Indianapolis War Memorial. After spending nine months in the occupation of Japan, he was honorably discharged on Aug. 19, 1946.
Returning to Columbia City, he married Arline J. Chapman on July 26, 1947. They made their home in Columbia City. Arline died on Feb. 26, 2015. Since 2007, Bill has resided in Huntington.
In 1947, he began the General Electric Machinist Toolmaker four-year program, becoming a certified machinist in 1951. He continued his employment with GE for 10 years. In 1949, he began a part-time photography studio, Jones Photos, eventually becoming his full-time occupation, well-known for his outstanding photography. He was a member and past president of the Professional Photographers of Indiana. With his outstanding photography work, he was invited to join the prestigious DaGuerre Society. He retired from photography on Dec. 31, 1992.
In his retirement, he became active in several aviation and military organizations, giving presentations to groups about his war photography. He volunteered with the American Cancer Society, giving cancer detection and prevention presentations. Bill was a founding member of the Civil Air Patrol in Auburn and beginning in 2000, the curator of the Hoosier Air Museum. He was a member of American Legion Post 98 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2689, both of Huntington.
He was a member of the United Methodist Church of Columbia City and, more recently, Huntington.
Surviving are his children, Carol Thompson, of Santa Cruz, New Mexico, Susan (James) Cartwright, of Muncie, Marquis (Carol Hively) Jones, of Columbia City and Nola (Robert) Smodic, of Nashville, Tennessee; several grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and a brother, Don Jones.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Lucille Blaugh.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at 11 a.m., at St. Matthews Cemetery, 1460 E. C.R. 500N, Columbia City, with military honors presented by the Korean War Honor Guard.
Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Memorials in Bill’s honor are to the American Cancer Society.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
