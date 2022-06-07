WAYNESBORO, Tenn. — Joyce Ann Main Greuter was born on Dec. 24, 1960, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the daughter of the late James and Marge Novinski Main.
She was united in marriage to Tim Greuter on March 31, 1989.
Mrs. Greuter was a member of Wayne County Bible Center in Waynesboro, Tennessee, and Newville Church of Christ, and a Middle Tennessee 3%er.
She was a wife, mother, grandmother, friend, and servant of Christ. Anyone who needed a friend, family, or love of a Christian; she would always bring them into the fold of her family.
She is survived by her husband, Tim Greuter, of Waynesboro, Tennessee; sons, Benjamin Greuter and Chen, of Waynesboro, Tennessee, and Kord Greuter and Heather, of Waynesboro, Tennessee; a daughter, Crystal Hakes-Wilson and Tony, of Hollywood, Florida; a brother, Mike Main, of Garrett, Indiana; a brother-in-law, Mark Greuter, of Auburn, Indiana; two sisters-in-law, Tammy Greuter-Durnel, of Indiana, and Sandy Main, of Garrett, Indiana; nephews, Jonas Durnell, Michael Main, Codey Immel, Nathen Main and Derek Greuter; a niece, Joy Main; grandchildren, Kylee Wilson, Kennedy Wilson, Lily Wilson, Piper Wilson, Kylie Greuter, Leviticus Zebadiah Greuter, Abbie Main, Ryan Main and Lyndsey Main; and several cousins.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Greuter was preceded in death by Delmer Greuter, Shirley Greuter and Mitch Main.
Memorial services will be held on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at 10:30 am at the Wayne County Bible Center- 102 South High Street, Waynesboro, TN with Leo Doyle officiating.
Shackelford Funeral Directors of Wayne County are assisting the family.
