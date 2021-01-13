GARRETT — Jo Lorraine “Lorrie” Tracy, age 64, of Garrett, Indiana, died on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Orchard Pointe in Kendallville.
Lorrie was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Nov. 24, 1956, to Robert Eugene Myers and Mildred Louise (Knisley) Custer.
She graduated from Elmhurst High School, Ivy Tech and Lutheran Hospital School of Nursing in 1990.
Lorrie was a registered nurse for 30 years. She was a wonderful teacher and mentor to young nursing students. Lorrie was the director of nursing with many nursing homes in the Fort Wayne area, including The Laurels of Dekalb and Greystone.
She married Terry Lee Tracy on June 4, 1977, in Fort Wayne. Lorrie loved her family and spending time together.
Survivors include her father and stepmother, Bob and Judy Myers, of Fort Wayne; her husband, Terry Tracy, of Garrett; sons, Troy and Annette Tracy, of Columbia City and Travis and Hazel Tracy, of Kendallville; daughter, Terika and Bryan Corn, of Grand Island, Nebraska; 13 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; brothers, Barry Myers, of Fort Wayne and Terry and Lisa Myers, of Fort Wayne; sister, Rhonda and Dave Kessel of Kendallville; stepbrother, Tim Bowers, of Johnstown, Colorado; and half-brothers, Anthony Custer, of Fort Wayne and Leroy Custer, of Fort Wayne.
She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Gracie Mae Tracy; and brother, Danny Myers.
No services will be held.
Memorial donations may be sent to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
