AUBURN — Jane E. Davidson, 70, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022, at Betz Nursing Home in Auburn.
She was born on May 20, 1951, in Auburn to Joseph D. and Leona H. (Crooks) Davidson.
Jane was a 1969 graduate of DeKalb High School.
She was a waitress at Richards Restaurant in Fort Wayne for 45 years, retiring in 2014.
Jane was a member of County Line Church of God in rural Auburn.
She enjoyed bowling, dancing and music.
Jane was a very giving person. She was a wonderful aunt to her numerous nieces and nephews and loved her dogs, Gretchen and Lacy.
Surviving are five brothers and their spouses, John P. and Jenny Davidson, of Auburn, William A. and Mary Jane Davidson, of Auburn, Robert D. Davidson, of Waterloo, Daniel R. Davidson, of Fort Wayne and Michael J. and Susie Davidson, of Auburn; brother-in-law, Richard Martin, of Auburn; several nieces and nephews; and her very good friend, Sandy Geimer, of Fort Wayne.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Mary Ann Martin.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with visitation from 10-11 a.m., on Thursday, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Dane Kruse will be officiating.
Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Visitation also will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to DeKalb Humane Society, P.O. Box 806, Auburn, IN 46706.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
