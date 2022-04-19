ANGOLA — James “David” Justice, 49, of Angola, Indiana, passed away at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Thursday evening, April 14, 2022.
David was born on July 3, 1972, in Warsaw, Indiana. He graduated from Warsaw Community High School in 1990.
After high school he enlisted in the Army Reserves and was a veteran of Desert Storm. He later attended Indiana University and then graduated from Tri-State University, Angola, Indiana, in 2000, with a bachelor’s degree in Business and Accounting.
David worked as a manager at Docksider’s Bar and Grill for many years, Mad Anthony’s in Auburn, Indiana, Pilot Travel Plaza for 10 years and currently, was the restaurant manager of Glendarin Golf Club in Angola, Indiana.
David is survived by his parents, Jeanetta Justice, of Angola, Indiana, and James H. (Sharon) Justice, of Etna Green, Indiana; his brother, Jason (Mandy) Justice, of Angola, Indiana; stepsister, Jenny Lynn Robinson; and stepbrother, Matt Blue, both of Etna Green, Indiana. Also surviving are his nephews, Carter and Cannon Justice; and his niece, Tinsley Stephens, of Angola; along with lots of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Preceding him in death were his grandparents, Esther and Earnest Riddle, of Morehead, Kentucky, and Polly and Sandy Justice, of Martin, Kentucky.
David’s most favorite job was being Uncle Dave to Carter, Cannon and Tinsley. He loved spending time with them.
David had a bigger than life personality and everyone who knew David, loved him. He never met a stranger and he touched the lives of so many in our small town.
Dave is from a large family, with lots of aunts, uncles, cousins on both sides. Some of his favorite childhood memories were always of our family reunions and family vacations.
He enjoyed being on a golf course with his friends and playing golf, playing pool and watching his favorite sports on TV or attending live sporting events.
He loved spending time with his family, especially attending Cannon, Tinsley and Carter’s sporting events. He loved being Uncle Dave to the kids.
He loved his work and work family that always treated him as more than just an employee.
We will be forever grateful to his Glendarin family for all their love and support of him.
There will be a Celebration of Life visitation from 3-6 p.m., on Friday, April 22, 2022, at Glendarin Hills Golf Club, Angola, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made to the Steuben County Cops for Kids Fund, in care of the Steuben County Community Foundation.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
