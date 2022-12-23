LEO — Charles E. “Chuck” Fischer, age 70, of Leo passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.
Mr. Fischer was born on Aug. 9, 1952, in Garrett to William and Victoria (Case) Fischer.
He worked for W. C. Grant Company in Fort Wayne for 25 years before working as a truck driver for KPC Media in Kendallville for eight years, retiring in 2019. He liked to play golf and loved riding his motorcycle.
Survivors include a brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Connie Fischer of Fort Wayne; brother, Stephen Fischer of Avilla; sister, Roberta Weber of Avilla; and several nieces, nephews and other extended family members.
Mr. Fischer was preceded in death by his parents, one brother; his wife, Sherry (Bishop) Fischer, who passed away on Feb. 13, 2013; Thomas Fischer; and seven sisters, Delores Flemming, Alice Huth, Barbara Hippenhammer, Irene DeLong, Ruth Ihrie, Nancy Lamb and Jeanette Fischer.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 29, from 11a.m. to 2 p.m. at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., Auburn.
Funeral services will be held immediately following the visitation on Thursday at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Memorial donations may be given to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana, 6316 Mutual Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46825.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on the funeral home’s Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
