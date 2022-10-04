AUBURN — Barbara A. Beber, 81, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn.
She was born in Santa Fe, New Mexico, to Harold and Gladys (Buttron) Wilson.
She was a homemaker.
Barbara married Larry Beber on June 16, 1961, in St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Auburn, and he passed away Jan. 30, 2018.
She is survived by a son, Graegory (Diane Fogle) Beber, of Auburn; grandsons, Dustin Beber and Dalton Beber; and a great-granddaughter, Claire Vaughan; brother and sister-in-law, Thomas and Linda Wilson, of Fort Wayne; and a half-brother, Bill Maxwell, of Fort Wayne.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Terry Beber; two brothers, Harold Wilson and Herbert Wilson; and two sisters, Donna Day and Phyllis Puniti.
Services will be held at 2 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana, with burial to follow the service at Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn.
Calling is two hours prior to the service on Friday from noon to 2 p.m., at the funeral home.
It was Barbara’s wish that any memorials given in her name, be directed to Make A Wish Foundation.
To send condolences to the family visit www.fellerandclark.com.
