ROME CITY — Marcia Darlene Lambright, 72, of Rome City, Indiana, died at 1 a.m., on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at her residence.
She was born on Aug. 9, 1948, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Henry and Sovilla (Weirich) Hochstetler.
On Oct. 15, 1970, in LaGrange County, Indiana, she married Alvin Lee Lambright, and he survives.
Survivors in addition to her husband are five sons, Daniel (Consuela) Lambright, of San Antonio, Texas, Orvan Ray (Rosanne) Lambright, of Millersburg, Lloyd Lambright of Michigan, David (Marilyn) Lambright, of Topeka and Dennis (Ronda) Lambright, of Topeka; two daughters, LeEtta (Ron) Dilley, of Hoopeston, Illinois, and Marilyn (Wayne) Yoder, of Rome City; two granddaughters, Janelle (special friend Kenneth Mast) Helmuth and Kaylene (special friend Michael Bontrager) Helmuth, both at home; 27 grandchildren; two half-sisters, Sherry Ferguson, of Indianapolis and Sandram of California; and two half-brothers, Terry Dykes, of Indianapolis and Dennis (Mary) Dykes, of Indianapolis.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two stillborn sons; and a granddaughter.
Marcia was a homemaker and member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Visitation will be after 1 p.m., on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, and all day on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at the Nathan Yoder residence, 11643 N. Baseline Road, Wolcottville.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m., on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at the same residence.
Services will be conducted by Bishop Daniel Lambright and the home ministers.
Burial will be at Clearspring Cemetery in Topeka.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home in Middlebury, is in charge of arrangements.
