FREMONT — Richard Lee Spurgeon, 70, of Fremont, Indiana, died on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at his home.
He was born on April 17, 1951, in Angola, Indiana, and was the son of Del Russell and Marjorie (Forbes) Spurgeon.
He was a United States Marine Corps veteran.
Richard married Evelyn K. Hall, on May 24, 1975.
Richard had been the owner of S & S Construction for several years.
He was a lifetime member of Angola American Legion Post 31, a member of the Forty & Eight, and a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign War, George Anspaugh Post 7205 in Angola, Indiana.
Surviving are his wife, Evelyn K. Spurgeon, of Fremont, Indiana; three sons, William (Dawn) Spurgeon, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, Richard (Jessica) Spurgeon, of Fremont, Indiana, and John Spurgeon, of Fremont, Indiana; two daughters, Sandra (Kevin) Wilder, of Avilla, Indiana, and Melinda Spurgeon, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; two brothers, David Harman and Billy Harman, both of Angola, Indiana; and four sisters, Diana Emerick, of Angola, Indiana, Kitty Hettinger, of Angola, Indiana, Joyce Brucker, of Angola, Indiana, and Julie (Max) Warner, of Fremont, Indiana. Also surviving are his 23 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one great-grandchild on the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Janice Sumney and Marsha Emerick.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon, on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial with Military Honors by the Angola American Legion Post 31 and the U.S. Marine Honor Guard will be at South Scott Cemetery, Steuben County, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ryan Park Elementary School for Camp Rhino.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.