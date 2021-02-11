ANGOLA — Dale D. “Bud” Grogg, 76, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana, with his wife, Linda, by his side.
He was born on July 15, 1944 in Garrett, Indiana, to Oscar “Sam” and Helen M. (Paulen) Grogg.
He graduated in 1962, from Auburn High School in Auburn, Indiana.
Bud married Linda (Hoover) Grogg on June 19, 2003 ,in Angola, New York.
Bud was a Deputy State Fire Marshal for 33 years. He was the Fire Chief for the Ashley Fire Department in Ashley, Indiana. Bud was a volunteer firefighter and Public Information Officer for the Angola Fire Department, which he dearly loved along with all his Firefighter brothers. He had more than 50 years in fire service and had the honor of going to the Indiana State Capital to receive a 50-year award. That was such an honor for Bud and Linda to attend.
Bud loved working as part of the Safety Crew for Circle Tracks and was mostly fond of the drags. He loved standing on the starting line smelling the nitro and being where the action was. He also enjoyed being at the far end where the drivers finished and chatting with them.
Bud coached AAU youth boys’ basketball and girls’ softball. He enjoyed watching the Lady Hornets Basketball team play and going to their tournaments. He still kept in touch with the some of the children. He always said it made him feel good to see past kids he coached and they still called him “Coach”.
Bud loved old cars and going all over for car shows and cruise-ins. He went on the Old Route 27 Tour many years and met many more friends.
One of his dreams came true when his good friend, Randy Palmerton, and Bud went to the 2016 World Series and watched the Cubs win.
Bud never met a stranger and always had a story to tell, no matter where he went he knew someone.
Surviving are his wife, Linda S. Grogg, of Angola, Indiana; sons, Scott (Linda) Grogg, of Hudson, Indiana, and Chris (Julia) Grogg, of Fremont, Indiana; stepson, Derek Lipely, of Angola, Indiana; brother, Don (Karen) Grogg, of Auburn, Indiana; and brother-in-law, Tom (Darlene Moser) Hoover, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana. Also surviving are four grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; nieces; and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and first wife, Toni Grogg.
Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m., on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at Fairview Missionary Church, 525 W. C.R. 200N, Angola, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at Fairview Missionary Church, with Pastor John Boyanowski officiating.
Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery, Pleasant Lake, Indiana.
Memorials in Bud’s memory may be made to the Angola Volunteer Fire Department or to the Angola High School Athletic Department.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola.
