Christopher Aaron Davidsen, age 49, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 10:17 p.m., at home.
Family and friends will be received from 4-7 p.m., on Tuesday May 2, 2023, at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767.
There will also be an hour of visitation prior to the service at the church.
A funeral service will be held in Mr. Davidsen’s honor at Richville United Methodist Church at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, with Pastors Tamra Gerber and Gary Ford officiating.
Burial will follow at Sparta Cemetery in Kimmell.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
